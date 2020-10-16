Prehistoric footprints of woman carrying toddler while dodging sabre-toothed cats unearthed

Footprints left by a prehistoric mother and her toddler dodging sabre-toothed cats and wolves have been unearthed in the US.

The trackway, the longest set of fossil human prints ever found, stretches for almost a mile - and dates back 13,000 years.

It tells the remarkable story of the pair's journey as they made their way across treacherous mudflats with hungry giant predators on their tail.

An analysis found the woman was moving at a rapid pace - intermittently carrying and putting down a two-year-old child.

British and US scientists say the toddler was "tired and probably cranky" and describe the scene as "the stuff of every parent's nightmare."

Study co author Professor Matthew Bennett, of the University of Bournemouth, said: "Every parent knows the feeling.

"Your child is crying and wants to go home, you pick them up to comfort them and move faster, your arms tired with a long walk ahead - but you cannot stop now."

He added: "Now add to this a slick mud surface and a range of hungry predators around you. That is the story the longest trackway of fossil footprints in the world tells us."

They reveal the woman both taking the child to a destination - and then coming back without it.

Prof Bennett said: "Between the outward and return journeys, a sloth and a mammoth crossed the outward trackway.

"The footprints of the return journey in turn cross those animal tracks. The sloth tracks show awareness of the human passage.

"As the animal approached the trackway, it appears to have reared-up on its hind legs to catch the scent - pausing by turning and trampling the human tracks before dropping to all fours and making off."

In contrast, the mammoth tracks, at one site made by a large bull, cross the human trackway without deviation, most likely not having noticed the humans.

Prof Bennett said: "The (region) was home to many extinct ice age animals, perhaps hunted to extinction by humans, perhaps not. Tracks of these animals helped determine the age of the trackway.

"We found the tracks of mammoths, giant sloths, sabre-toothed cats, dire wolves, bison and camels.

"The trackway tells a remarkable story. What was this individual doing alone and with a child out on the flats, moving with haste?

"Clearly it speaks to social organisation, they knew their destination and were assured of a friendly reception.

"Was the child sick? Did a rainstorm quickly come in catching a mother and child off guard? We have no way of knowing and it is easy to give way to speculation for which we have little evidence."

