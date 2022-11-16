Prehistoric-era creature celebrated at NC science center — and he has a spooky name

A North Carolina science center added a new member to its family — a reptile from the prehistoric ages.

Hannibal, a 3-year-old Komodo dragon, arrived at the Greensboro Science Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a Nov. 15 release from the science center. His arrival comes months after the science center lost its “centerpiece” Komodo dragon, Drogo.

Drogo died unexpectedly on April 7, according to the center. A necropsy found that he had died from a systemic bacterial infection, causing “hemorrhaging and necrosis of his liver.”

Since Drogo had not shown symptoms until the illness had progressed extensively, staff was unable to detect and prevent the infection, the center said.

“Drogo had been a centerpiece of the Greensboro Science Center since his arrival in September of 2016 and was loved by all who knew him, especially his dedicated care team,” Jessica Hoffman, VP of Animal Care and Welfare, said in a statement after his death.

Audrey Stallings, lead Komodo dragon keeper, said in the Nov. 15 released that Hannibal “already reminds me so much of Drogo” because of his curiosity.

“I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained over the last 6 years to care for Hannibal and look forward to learning new things as well,” Stallings said.

Hannibal came from the Denver Zoo and is staying in the science center’s Komodo dragon exhibit built in 2017, according to the release.

Hannibal is not yet available for the public to see since he is still adapting to his surroundings, but the science center plans to share updates as he settles into his new home.

Greensboro is about 80 miles northwest of Raleigh.

Student spots elusive critter on forest floor — one that hadn’t been seen in 80 years

‘Fireball’ lights up early morning skies in Virginia, photos show. What was it?

780,000-year-old fish teeth might indicate the first cooked meal, Israeli study shows

Meet the only surviving elephant twins in the US. They were just born at New York zoo