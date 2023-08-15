Pregnant women and new mothers ‘ashamed to admit feelings of depression and anxiety’

Pregnant woman

Half of pregnant women and new mothers who suffer anxiety and depression go undiagnosed despite contact with health professionals, midwives have warned.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said women were often ashamed to admit they were struggling at a time when society put pressure on them to be at their best.

Its leaders said midwives too often lacked time to detect warning signs, with 15-minute visits not allowing them to explore sensitive issues.

A report being launched on Wednesday will warn that one in five women will suffer anxiety or depression during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth, with suicide the leading cause of maternal death.

The perinatal mental health strategy from the RCM will call for better support for pregnant women and new mothers, and more training for midwives to identify problems and provide the right help.

Sally Ashton-May, RCM director of midwifery said: “We all hear about the baby blues but we often don’t consider anxiety, as well as depression, particularly in the antenatal period, and more severe illnesses such as repetitive compulsive disorders and self-harm which can come to the fore.”

Fearful about giving birth

While hormonal changes can increase the risk of mental health problems, many women are also fearful about giving birth and motherhood but feel uneasy about sharing such anxieties, she said.

Pressures from society and social media heightened the stigma, she suggested, setting unrealistic expectations.

“There is this message that you’re pregnant, it’s a joyful period, all of this utopian ideal, that the world is a beautiful place and everyone is happy. The reality and adjustment can take time to work through.”

She said midwives needed more time to devote to conversations about mental health, with staff currently expected to carry out a plethora of physical checks as well as picking up on mental distress.

The report warns that a typical midwives appointment is 15 to 20 minutes.

“I think that is the biggest challenge,” Ms Ashton-May said.

Story continues

Health watchdogs have warned of a deterioration in maternity care over the past five years.

Earlier in 2023 a mass survey of more than 20,000 new mothers by the Care Quality Commission found 63 per cent were always able to get the help they needed during labour and birth, down from 72 per cent in 2019.

The RCM said such experiences could increase the risk of mental distress later on.

Some women have described suffering PTSD after enduring birth experiences with insufficient pain relief with warnings not properly heeded.

Ms Ashton-May said difficulties getting one-to-one care in labour could increase the risk of mental health problems for new mothers.

The college has warned of a shortage of 2,500 midwives across England.

Challenges for staffing

“We’ve seen during and after Covid that accessing one-to-one care has become particularly challenged,” she said.

“And when you put that into the context of the state of maternity at the moment and the challenges for staffing, then this could be making the situation worse for women,” Ms Ashton-May added.

A study of 2 million women published in Lancet Psychiatry found that those with poor mental health are 50 per cent more likely to give birth prematurely.

Researchers found that one in 10 women who had used mental health services before pregnancy had a preterm birth, compared with one in 15 in those who had not.

The study was led by researchers at the University of Exeter, King’s College London, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Liverpool

They also found that women who had used mental health services faced a higher risk of giving birth to a baby that was small for its gestational age.

Experts said maternity teams should identify women with a history of mental healthcare and offer extra help to reduce the risk of negative birth outcomes.

Study senior co-author Professor Heather O’Mahen, from the University of Exeter, said: “We’ve known that mental health problems in the mother or birthing person are related to increased obstetric and neonatal risks. But this research has practical implications, helping to guide and focus clinician attention to women who may have had contact with mental health services in the last year or who may have a history of hospital admissions.”