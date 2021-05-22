Pregnant Women at High Risk for COVID, When Will We Be Vaccinated?

Priyali Sur
·3 min read

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati

I am eight-months pregnant, living in Delhi in India, a country that has over the last few weeks seen thousands of COVID deaths. The second wave has shattered several families and left many others anxious for themselves and their loved ones.

Despite a surge in cases in the country and the national capital, pregnant women are listed as contraindications to the two dominant COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India: Covishield and Covaxin. The reason given for this exclusion is the lack of clinical data in vaccine trials.

If the government wants to go by evidence-based data, then why have the only two global vaccines having safety evidence for pregnant women – Pfizer and Moderna – not been made available to us? Even if I want to, I cannot get vaccinated to protect myself and my unborn child.

Hence, my Change.org petition addressed to the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan, which asks for vaccinations to be open to pregnant women and their caregivers in India. It also asks for expectant mothers to get urgent medical care as they are in a high risk category.

Further, I ask for strict penalties to be imposed on hospitals that deny medical assistance to or turn away pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Be it at the health ministry or at the ICMR – powerful men are getting to decide what’s right or wrong for women and their bodies. Shouldn’t the choice of deciding whether I want the vaccine or whether I feel safe to take it be left to me or to any other pregnant woman?

Pregnancy is supposed to be a joyous time in one’s life, but for me it’s been filled with anxiety. I have questioned profusely how I can protect myself and the new life growing inside of me, while there is sickness and death all around.

Even prenatal doctor visits, which are very important for my and my baby’s health, are stressful because I have to wait to see my doctor at hospitals where COVID patients are being treated. It is taxing to realise I have not been vaccinated and I have no immunity against the virus.

Care to COVID-Positive Pregnant Women

A few weeks ago, I myself tested positive for COVID-19. On the third day, my fever rose to 102 degrees. We immediately called a hospital, but they refused to admit me. While I was fortunate enough to recover at home, many others have not been so lucky.

As a journalist, I decided to investigate this issue and reported it at length for NPR. These testimonies are shocking.

Families have lost a loved one who was pregnant and COVID-positive. Some women who were COVID-positive died minutes after giving birth. Some died along with their unborn child in the third trimester, while some gave birth to preterm babies.

Beyond these stories, studies are conclusive proof – pregnant women are at risk of severe complications and have a high rate of mortality if they contract coronavirus. That risk of contracting the virus is far higher than the risk of side effects from the vaccine.

Are we a forgotten and insignificant population with no accountability for our lives? Who is accountable for ensuring that this very vulnerable population of expecting mothers is protected? If the government cannot take accountability, then at least leave the choice to pregnant women.

(The author is a journalist based in Delhi. All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

. Read more on My Report by The Quint.Pregnant Women at High Risk for COVID, When Will We Be Vaccinated?After Weeks on The Run, Wrester Sushil Kumar Arrested: Report . Read more on My Report by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stastny scores OT winner, Jets win both games in Edmonton for series lead

    A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

    Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes. The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged. Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches" along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA's testing regimens, the league said. Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season. Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs. The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs. The 17,000 fans represent roughly 85% of the building's capacity in Miami. The Boston Celtics said they are increasing attendance limits for Game 3 of their series against Brooklyn on Friday, and that for Game 4 on May 30 they will be at "near full capacity." New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden against Atlanta, with that series starting Sunday, and Utah is prepared to host 13,000 fans to start its series against Memphis, also beginning Sunday. “You don't realize how much you miss them. ... It's just great to see things sort of getting back to normal," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. More changes could be coming as the playoffs go along. The NBA hasn't ruled out the possibility of having buildings able to return to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals in July, and the league is planning to evaluate whether teams can increase their travel parties starting with the second round of the playoffs. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Klay Thompson eager to come back after watching Warriors get eliminated: 'I've never been hungrier'

    Klay Thompson believes his best ball is ahead of him.

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.