‘Pregnant’ woman takes off running as drugs fall out of her fake belly, SC cops say

Hiding cocaine behind a fake pregnant belly proved futile when a pair couldn’t agree on a due date, officials said.

The man and woman — who deputies said was disguised as a “mom to be” — were pulled over along Interstate 85 in South Carolina, according to a May 14 news release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. But deputies said they suspected something was off when they gave conflicting information about when the “baby” was expected.

The woman picked up on the deputies’ suspicions and took off running, according to the sheriff’s office.

As she did, cocaine flew from under the rubber stomach she was wearing, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the two had taped a “large amount” of drugs behind the fake belly. More than 1,500 grams of cocaine were found during the traffic stop, according to deputies.

The two were arrested and are facing charges of trafficking cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson County is about 130 miles northwest of Columbia.

