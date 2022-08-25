Pregnant woman shot while driving on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·1 min read

A pregnant woman was shot while driving on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police confirmed.

Police responded to a report of the shooting in the 1000 block of New Bern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard, just before 2 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said.

A suspect is in custody. Police did not release the suspect’s name and did not say what if any criminal charges have been filed.

The woman was hospitalized and authorities have not released information on her condition.

The shooting appears to have blown the back windshield out of the victim’s car. ABC 11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, reported that a bullet hole could be seen in the back window of a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata.

A passenger in the car, who identified himself as the victim’s boyfriend, told ABC 11 that the woman was driving when she was shot. The victim is early in her pregnancy.

The shooting suspect was arrested by Garner police after the vehicle involved in the shooting was identified driving into the town, according to WRAL.

Police told WRAL that the suspect’s vehicle was in the 1200 block of Vandora Avenue. The driver was caught after attempting to flee on foot.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area south of the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard, a police spokeswoman said in an email.

The News & Observer has reached out to the Garner Police Department for more information.

