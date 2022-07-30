Pregnant woman shocked after GP ‘gave her anti-abortion leaflet’

Shanti Das
·4 min read

A pregnant woman who told her GP she was considering having an abortion says she was left “shocked and traumatised” after being given a leaflet for an anti-abortion group.

The woman, 38, says she was seeking treatment for a bladder problem on 19 July when a doctor at All Saints Medical Centre in Plumstead, south-east London, asked whether she was pregnant.

When she said that she was, she claims the male GP asked whether it was “happy news”, before giving her a leaflet for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) when she said she “wasn’t sure” and was considering a termination.

The leaflet, entitled Abortion – Your Right to Know, had phone numbers for services run by anti-abortion groups that claim to offer pregnancy support. It also listed potential risks of abortion, which it falsely said included depression, anxiety, eating disorders, PTSD, infertility and breast cancer.

The woman, who asked not to be named because her family do not know about the pregnancy, also claims the doctor provided inaccurate advice about fertility, and told her having an abortion was likely to affect her ability to conceive in future.

She says she left the appointment in shock. “When I looked at the leaflet properly, I noticed it had a day-to-day ‘what’s going on with your foetus today’ calendar, and day one is, ‘A new life is created,’” she said. “It was really upsetting. It didn’t make me feel guilty because I have modern views on abortion, but that’s what it felt like it was designed to do.”

South East London Integrated Care System, which brings together NHS services and local councils, said: “We take matters like this very seriously and are currently investigating the alleged incident with the GP practice.”

Guidance from the General Medical Council, which regulates medical practitioners, clearly says that doctors “must never express their personal beliefs to patients in ways that exploit their vulnerability or are likely to cause them distress”, and must ensure information they share with patients is objective, accurate and up to date. The NHS website says having an abortion does not increase the risk of breast cancer or mental health issues, or affect a woman’s chances of becoming pregnant in future.

The charity that issued the leaflet, SPUC, is a prominent anti-abortion group with a history of spreading misinformation about abortion. In 2019 it was exposed for launching a Toy Story-themed campaign, aimed at children, which falsely claimed foetuses can feel pain just 10 weeks after conception.

GPs in other parts of the UK have told the Observer they have been sent leaflets by anti-abortion charities. In those cases, the leaflets were not given to patients, but Dr Pam Lowe, of Aston University in Birmingham, who is an expert in campaigning by anti-abortion groups, said the incidents suggested wider efforts by campaigners to target doctors in the hope they might distribute the leaflets, either accidentally or because they were sympathetic. “The worry is some people might rely on that information because they’re getting it from their doctor,” she said.

Dr Katie Cairns, a GP in Belfast, said she was sent unbranded leaflets promoting abortion “reversal”, an unproven treatment, in 2020. Another GP, Dr Liz Bates from Birmingham, said she had been sent anti-abortion leaflets by an unknown source “about 18 months ago”.

Related: The women who wish they weren’t mothers: ‘An unwanted pregnancy lasts a lifetime’

In a separate incident about tThree years ago, a patient in Cornwall found an SPUC leaflet in her GP surgery waiting room, according to MSI Reproductive Choices. Dr Jonathan Lord, NHS gynaecologist and medical director at MSI, said the information contained in leaflets he had seen was “false, biased, designed to frighten women and cause guilt”, and that any cases of patients being given leaflets would be “worrying”. “It would be deeply irresponsible – but given the tactics used by anti-abortion groups they may not have realised the leaflets were even there, or how misleading they are,” he said.

Kerry Abel, chair of Abortion Rights, a pro-choice campaign group, said misinformation had the potential to “delay access to abortion, potentially making the procedure more dangerous”.

The SPUC claimed it had “only ever provided leaflets to GPs who have requested them”. It said: “SPUC contacted GPs between 2015-2016, informing them that leaflets were available, if they wished to receive any. Leaflets were then sent to the GPs who specifically requested them. The objective of this was to enable doctors with information that they could offer to patients presenting for an abortion, particularly those who may have been ambivalent about their decision.”

It has previously denied spreading misinformation on abortion, claiming its content is based on “scientific facts surrounding life before birth”.

In July, the NHS deleted a listing on its website for SPUC which led people to links for the group’s phone line and “counselling” for “victims of abortion”, according to Vice World News.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's "incredibly relieved" that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen wept openly when the verdict was read in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday. He clutched his head in his hands and was comforted by defence lawyers while several friends and family, seated in the front row of the courtroom, whispered "yes!" "I am glad the truth has come to light," Virtanen said in a statement. "I am looking forward to resuming my

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Canada's top women hockey players say there's much to do to clean up toxic behaviour

    Players on Canada's senior women's hockey teams are demanding a "thorough and transparent investigation" into recent allegations of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada teams, and say the organization has a lot to do to address "toxic behaviour" in the sport. The players from Canada's most recent Olympic and world championship teams posted an open letter to Hockey Canada's executives and board of governors Monday on the eve of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's ha

  • Rangers agree with winger Kaapo Kakko on 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Thursday. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers' unexpected run to the Eas