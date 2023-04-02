Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child.

The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said.

The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

Detectives have now issued an image of a man they believe was driving the BMW.

Police said the woman and her family had "agreed to release this private and sensitive information" about the loss of the unborn baby "to show the impact the collision has had on their lives".

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson said: "This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.



"We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

"I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch."