Pregnant woman gunned down while unloading baby shower gifts, Pennsylvania cops say

A pregnant woman was shot and killed outside her home in Pennsylvania after a baby shower on Saturday, Nov. 20, police told news outlets.

The woman - who was seven months pregnant - had just returned home from the baby shower around 8:30 p.m., and was unloading gifts from her car when she was shot, Philadelphia police told WTXF.

The 32-year-old woman was shot in the head and stomach, police said in a statement to McClatchy News.

She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. Her unborn child died 12 hours later, the statement said.

Investigators believe the woman may have been targeted, police told WPVI.

Police found 11 shell casings at the scene, outlets reported.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway, police said.

“We need everybody in the city including elected officials, police officers, and every person that lives in every home in Philadelphia to get as angry as they can about this and to be outraged. This should never happen and this is happening all too frequently,” PPD’s Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter told WTXF.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $50,000 reward for information, Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Twitter.

Anyone with info is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.

