Pregnant woman goes viral on TikTok after catching the *exact* moment her bump 'drops'

Jennifer Savin
·2 min read

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical video. In the clip, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.

According to the NHS, this part of pregnancy happens closer towards the end (but doesn't mean you'll instantly be going into labour). "In the last weeks, some time before birth, the baby's head should move down into your pelvis. When your baby's head moves down like this, it's said to be 'engaged'," it says.

"When this happens, you may notice your bump seems to move down a little. Sometimes the head does not engage until labour starts."

Expressing her disbelief at having managed to capture such a special moment on film, Nabs opted for the caption: "Can NOT believe I caught this 😅 #whatwasthat #pregnant #SoundcoreGoForGold #iuijourney #babymomma #kidzbop #justlikethat"

After receiving over 2000 comments in response, Nabs shared further details about her pregnancy and said that the footage was shot when she was 38 weeks and 3 days gone.

"Love to see all these beautiful comments!! To note a FAQ, the vid is at 38w/3d & pic at 38w/5d. I’m 39w currently (10/8) 🥰"

Many people wrote in response expressing how little they knew about pregnancy prior to watching the video, "Every day I realize I literally know nothing about pregnancy 💀" (to which Nabs replied saying that yep, it's definitely a rollercoaster: "Same 😂 I’m literally on this wild rollercoaster ride 🤪").

Others shared an insight into their own pregnancy journeys, with one person sharing that their bump had dropped and moved back up again, "Mine has been dropping super low then climbing back up. he thinks I'm a playground or something 💀"

A third added, "I dropped while standing in a Macy's. An older woman saw it happen and started crying because she thought it was beautiful. scared me though lol."

It's definitely quite something to have on video forever, right?

