Pregnant woman forced to appeal to the Taliban after New Zealand Covid rules blocked her from returning home to give birth

Abbie Cheeseman
·2 min read
Charlotte Bellis
Charlotte Bellis

A pregnant woman from New Zealand says she has been forced to turn to the Taliban for protection after her home country refused to allow her re-entry due to draconian coronavirus restrictions.

Charlotte Bellis, a former Al Jazeera reporter, found out that she was pregnant while living in Qatar, where extramarital sex - and therefore being pregnant outside of marriage - is illegal.

With such strict border controls in New Zealand, Ms Bellis was forced to resort to going back to Afghanistan, the only other country she had a visa for.

“When the Taliban offers you - a pregnant, unmarried woman - safe haven, you know your situation is messed up,” Ms Bellis wrote in a column for the New Zealand Herald on Saturday.

Her partner Jim Huylebroek, a freelance photographer working for the New York Times was still stuck in Kabul.

The couple were given assurances by their senior Taliban contacts that they would be safe to be in Afghanistan and visibly pregnant despite their marital status.

They had hoped that they would only have to wait it out in Afghanistan until the end of February when New Zealand’s sealed borders would again open to its citizens.

When it was announced that the border re-opening would be delayed due to the spread of the omicron variant, the pair were forced to apply for an emergency hotel quarantine spot - the only way to get into the country.

New Zealand’s tight borders have allowed the country to limit the spread of coronavirus throughout the pandemic, allowing them to report just 52 deaths in total, but has also created an enormous backlog of people trying to enter the 10 day hotel quarantine to get back.

“Here, getting pregnant can be a death sentence,” Ms Bellis wrote.

She is due to give birth to a girl in May.

On Wednesday her emergency application was rejected and her application closed.

“You did not provide any evidence" that "you have a scheduled medical treatment in New Zealand", that it is "time-critical" and that "you cannot obtain or access the same treatment in your current location,” she said the rejection letter read.

After seeking legal advice and garnering media attention, Ms Bellis said that there has been some progress on their applications, with her partner’s visa now approved, but they still cannot get a hotel quarantine spot.

Chris Bunny, the joint head of New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system, told the NZ Herald that her application did not fit a requirement that she travel within 14 days.

