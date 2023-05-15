Pregnant woman dies after M66 crash that also injured her sons and nephew

A pregnant woman has died following a crash on the M66 in Bury that also left her sons and nephew injured.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, had been in hospital since the collision between two vehicles at about 3.10pm on Saturday.

Her son Tommy, nine, and nephew Tobias Spencer, four, suffered serious injuries.

Her other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Accrington, has been charged in connection with the crash and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, where lawyers confirmed Ms Jules-Hough had died.

Iqbal is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving, along with the two other charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, relating to two of the boys.

During the hearing, Robin Lynch, prosecuting, said Ms Jules-Hough had been driving a car carrying three children.

He added: "The driver is now deceased."

Iqbal, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and address.

District Judge James Hatton refused an application for bail and he was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing on June 19.