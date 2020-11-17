Pregnant Witney Carson Says She's 'Trying to Avoid a C-Section' as She Reveals Details of Her Birth Plan

Witney Carson/instagram Witney Carson

Witney Carson is opening up about her birth plan as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, revealed on Monday that she plans to get "induced at 39 weeks" after consulting with her doctor, sharing on her Instagram Stories following a checkup, "The baby is head-down, which definitely puts things into perspective."

Carson, who is expecting a boy, went on to say that she's "excited and terrified all at the same time" after learning that she and McAllister have to pick out a birthdate for their baby on the way.

"My birth plan is to get induced, but obviously things change so I'm just kind of gonna go with the flow," she said. "But as of right now, that's where we're at so I'm just gonna try and get through this home stretch."

Witney Carson

The expectant star later got into details about her birth plan after receiving "a lot of DMs about why I've decided to get induced."

"Carson was born three weeks early and at nine pounds, so he was a really big boy and I just don't want the risk of having a C-section," she said in another video.

"I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less c-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of," she continued, writing in the caption: "Trying to avoid a c-section."

"Obviously, it's really early still, and I'm gonna try and monitor how big he's getting," Carson added of her baby. "Hopefully, we get an ultrasound at 36 weeks and get a better idea of how big he's actually gonna be."

