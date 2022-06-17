With Pregnant Wife in Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Baby-to-Be: 'Miracles Can Happen'

Wendy Grossman Kantor
·6 min read
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'

courtesy Daniel White Daniel White and Pia Reyes

When Daniel White and wife Pia Reyes discovered they were pregnant in February, they felt like they were living a miracle. But Memorial Day weekend, Pia suffered a brain hemorrhage that has landed her in a coma at 22 weeks pregnant. Now Daniel is praying for another miracle — and fighting to save her and their son on the way.

"There's so many things we're fighting for and hoping for," Daniel, a 42-year-old analyst who works for Virginia's Fairfax County in planning and development, tells PEOPLE. "It means the world to us."

The couple — who share a love of golfing, going to concerts, cooking together and trying new restaurants — connected on Match.com about eight years ago before tying the knot on Aug. 8, 2019.

"She's the most compassionate person you could ever meet. She never thinks about herself," Daniel says of Pia, 42, who works as an analyst for the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank.

"She always thinks about other people," he adds. "She's just sweet. She literally would do anything for somebody she would meet. Whatever it would take, she would bend over backwards for them just to make them happy."

With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'

courtesy Daniel White Pia Reyes

When the spouses began to explore the possibility of having children, doctors told them they would have to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF). So they were thrilled when they learned in late February that Pia had become pregnant without any fertility treatments. "It just happened," Daniel says.

They decided to name their baby-boy-to-be, due Oct. 17, Noah, and in mid-April they bought a new house in Herndon for their growing family.

RELATED: 27-Year-Old Man Given Weeks to Live Marries 'Love of My Life' in Beach Wedding: 'The Happiest I've Ever Been'

With everything on the up and up, the couple traveled to the North Carolina Outer Banks ahead of Memorial Day to visit Daniel's family on Hatteras Island for a week.

That Thursday, Pia had a little headache. She took an over-the-counter pain reliever, which initially seemed to help, but her pain was persistent, Daniel says.

On Sunday, May 22, the couple went to mass and had a leisurely day of pizza and watching golf on TV before Pia went to bed around 9 p.m., with Daniel kissing her goodnight and tucking her into bed, he remembers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

However, about 20 or 30 minutes later, Pia called Daniel and told him she wasn't feeling well. "She was sweating and running a little bit of a fever," Daniel says. He got her a trashcan so she could throw up and then wiped her down with a washcloth to clean her and try to lower her temperature. "She seemed to be fine," he remembers. "Then she threw up a little bit more."

With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'

courtesy Daniel White Pia Reyes and Daniel White

Daniel promised to sit with her before she leaned on her side and fell asleep. "Then all of a sudden, her breathing changed," he recalls, noting that it seemed erratic. "I tried to wake her up and she wasn't responsive."

He called 911. "They were only two or three streets over," he says. "They were there pretty much immediately." A neighbor who is an EMT came over too, and they tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

RELATED: Woman with Spina Bifida Caring for 7 Siblings After Death of Mom and Father's Brain Injury

Daniel initially worried it was her mild shellfish allergy, but his EMT friend said that it wasn't an allergic reaction. "We just didn't really know what was going on," Daniel says.

With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'

courtesy Daniel White Pia Reyes

Pia was taken to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, where they performed a CAT scan and told Daniel his wife had a brain hemorrhage. "They could see the blood in the brain," Daniel says.

Doctors wanted to send her to the ICU in Norfolk or Chesapeake in Virginia, but there weren't any beds available. They ended up transferring her to ECU Health, a teaching hospital in Greenville, North Carolina. She arrived around 3 a.m., three hours before Daniel and his family arrived.

"They knew at that point she basically had a brain hemorrhage and had inserted a drain into her brain," he says. "She had traumatic injuries to her brain."

Daniel says he met with teams of doctors, who said they wanted to drain the fluid off Pia's brain. They explained that there was a blood clot putting pressure on her brain stem that caused the coma.

"Because she was so young, they wanted to give her a chance," Daniel tells PEOPLE. "A chance to survive."

With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'
With Pregnant Wife in a Coma, Virginia Man Fights to Save Her and Their Son: 'Miracles Can Happen'

courtesy Daniel White Daniel White and Pia Reyes

Now Daniel says "we're really in a holding pattern."

Although his wife is stable, they can't perform surgery because of where the blood clot is located, Daniel says. And in order to have a viable delivery, physicians told Daniel that the baby needs to make it to 23 or 24 weeks. Right now, they're waiting.

"They want to do everything they can for her," Daniel says of Pia. "But we don't know how she'll come out of everything."

The prognosis for his wife "is pretty poor," Daniel says. "If she makes it, her quality of life could be pretty poor, but we don't really know since it is a brain injury and they've done some angiograms, but they can't really pinpoint any abnormalities, anything that really caused it."

RELATED: 'Genuine' Idaho Father Left in Coma After Suffering Serious Brain Injury During Dirt Bike Crash

As for their son on the way, Daniel says doctors are monitoring him and focused on saving him.

"We can hear his heartbeat," Daniel says. "That seems to be strong. So we're really hopeful, but there's so many unknowns."

RELATED VIDEO: YouTuber Grace Victory Wakes from Coma 3 Months After Giving Birth While Sick with COVID

"That might be the spirit of Pia that goes on," he adds. "So it means the world to me."

As the heartbreaking circumstances test their patience, Daniel and the couple's family and friends have a daily prayer on Zoom every night. "We're kind of like, 'Where is the miracle at?'" Daniel says. "It's definitely a tough time."

In the meantime, he hangs onto hope that his son will survive. "It's faith really. It's the ability to think that miracles can happen, but at the same time we're realistic," Daniel says. "If we don't have hope, we don't have anything."

And he's thankful for the ways others have tried to help. "It means a lot," he says. "My wife's originally from the Philippines. We've had people fly in from all over the world to see her. The outpouring of support has been enormous and it means so much and it makes it so much easier."

For more information or to contribute to Pia's medical treatment, visit the family's GoFundMe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.