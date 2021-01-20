Pregnant Washington Mom Dies in Hospital 5 Days After Alleged Attack by Husband
Tacoma Police Department
A pregnant woman from Washington is dead after suffering severe injuries in an alleged attack by her husband.
The 27-year-old woman — identified as Stephanie Chaipis by local media — died on Friday, five days after she was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
On Jan. 10, authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive woman at a home located on the 5600 block of South Park Avenue.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel were told that the woman had been in a physical dispute with the father of her children, police said.
Chaipis' husband, Ian Sweeney, was arrested on the scene. He was charged with assault in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree with a domestic violence enhancement, according to online jail records.
In court documents obtained by KOMO, the prosecution claimed the 31-year-old told police he had beaten his wife and shoved her against a wall after taking methamphetamine that day.
Prosecutors said Chaipis and Sweeney's children were at home during the incident and one of them witnessed the attack, the outlet reported.
Sweeney then noticed that his wife looked unwell, so he searched online for information about side effects of head trauma, prosecutors said in the charging papers, according to The News Tribune.
Officials claimed Sweeney called 911 when he noticed that Chaipis had stopped breathing.
According to court documents, doctors discovered that Chaipis was about eight weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital, according to KOMO.
Chaipis was reportedly put on life support after suffering a possible skull fracture.
Sweeney pleaded not guilty to his charges during an arraignment on Wednesday.
The Tribute reported that prosecutors plan on upgrading his charge now that Chaipis has died.
The Pierce County Prosecutors Office and an attorney for Sweeney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Online records show that Sweeney is currently being held on a $1 million bond at Pierce County Jail. A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 11.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.