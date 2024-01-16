Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Says Red Valentino Gown Had to Be Tailored to 'Fit the Bump' at 2023 Emmy Awards

The mom-to-be paired her pregnancy glow with a Valentino gown

Neilson Barnard/Getty Suki Waterhouse at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Suki Waterhouse is embracing pregnancy fashion at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 32, stepped onto the red carpet at TV's biggest night with a red Valentino cutout gown, showing off her back and the sides of her baby bump, which had a bow at its base and included pockets.

Waterhouse, who recently announced she's expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, told E! News that designers had to "really redesign the dress" to flatter her pregnant form.

"I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn’t even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump," she explains. "But it does and I’m really happy that it worked."



David Fisher/Shutterstock Suki Waterhouse at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024

Waterhouse has shown off her baby bump while posing in front of a beach, attending the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, and while rocking a little glitter, all after announcing her pregnancy in November.

The news came at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, where the musician and actress spoke to a crowd all while wearing a glittery pink mini dress.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said in a fan-shot clip shared to X (formerly Twitter), before opening a coat to show her bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in Los Angeles in October 2023

Waterhouse, who has been in a relationship with Pattinson for over five years, also sparked engagement buzz with her partner in recent weeks when she was photographed wearing a diamond ring. A source confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE, adding that "They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

A source also told PEOPLE in November that the pair are "very serious and have been" as they expect their first child together. "A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the source said. "They are thrilled beyond words.”

"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want," another source added.

"They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”



