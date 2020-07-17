Pregnant Sophie Turner Enjoys an Outing in the Park With Joe Jonas' Family (View Pics)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together and it has certainly been a delight watching the couple hang out together as they have been taking walks in the outdoors. Recently, the couple enjoyed a family outing with Joe's family and their 'day in the park' seemed to be quite fun. Joe and Sophie were seen to be accompanied by Joe's mom Denise Jonas and father Paul along with brother Franklin Jonas. It seems Sophie is currently in her third trimester and we certainly can't wait to hear the good news soon. Mom-To-Be Sophie Turner Steps Out With Joe Jonas In LA! GoT Actress’ Pregnancy Style Is Chic And Comfy.

Also Read | Heavily Pregnant Sophie Turner Goes For a Basic But Super Comfortable Maternity Outfit This Time! (View Pics)

While Joe and Sophie did not make any official announcement about their pregnancy, it was their pictures that confirmed the same. Sophie has certainly got the pregnancy glow and recently we have seen her flaunting her baby bump at various outings. The mommy-to-be's maternity style has caught everyone's eye given how chic and comfy it is. In these recent pictures, Turner was seen wearing a chequered shirt along with stretch pants. The family outing seemed to be fun as the Jonas' were seen with a picnic basket as well. Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Strolls With Husband Joe Jonas in LA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Family Outing:

Also Read | Sophie Turner's Cutesy Pink Summer Dress Is a New Addition to her Stylish Maternity Wardrobe (View Pics)





Story continues

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Spending Family Time in the Park

Love that frankie is there 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KOloxYyUbb — sophiet.fan.leigh (@LeighSophiet) July 17, 2020





With the current situation due to coronavirus, the Jonas' were seen following social distancing guidelines and were spotted wearing masks as they stepped out. Joe and Sophie have been regularly stepping out amid this social distancing phase and after a long time were seen catching up with family.