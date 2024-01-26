How Pregnant Sofia Richie Hid Her Bump for Months — and Has No Plans to Buy Maternity Clothes

The model and influencer revealed she is expecting her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge on Thursday

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge in November 2023

Sofia Richie is excited to explore her pregnancy style — but that doesn't mean she plans on buying maternity clothes.

In an interview with Vogue, the model and influencer, 25, opened up about keeping her pregnancy a secret, revealing that because she's kept it under wraps with trench coats and similar big jackets, she hasn't been able to flaunt her baby bump.

"Now that we're announcing it, I have so many ideas," Richie says of her maternity style. "I'm not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I'm just sizing up."

"I also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I've bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I'm wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches — I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."

In the same interview, Richie announced that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting a girl. "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she says.

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

"I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive," Richie adds of her husband.

This baby is the first child for Richie, as well as the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects, who tied the knot in April.

In an interview with Town & Country for the magazine’s September issue, Richie said she is cautious of how much of her life — and her marriage — ends up on social media.

“We don’t live out our whole lives on Instagram. We know when to turn it off," she explained.

The daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and sister of television personality Nicole Richie announced her engagement on Instagram in April 2022, sharing two photos of the romantic moment.

One image featured Richie and Grainge sharing a passionate kiss. In that same shot, she shared a glimpse at her massive diamond engagement ring.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.

Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the pic.

