A Pregnant Rihanna Stars in Pharrell's First Louis Vuitton Campaign

Rihanna has done a lot of campaigns over the years, for her own brands and for many others. But her latest might rank among her most memorable.

Ahead of his Louis Vuitton debut — slated for June 20 during Paris Fashion Week Men's — Pharrell Williams shared an image on Instagram of himself posing in front of his first campaign as artistic director of the house, for Spring 2024, starring a very pregnant Rihanna. She's photographed wearing a black leather jacket with a checked motif, carrying a coffee in one hand, her arms filled with colorful monogrammed Louis Vuitton bags.

Williams was announced as Virgil Abloh's successor at Louis Vuitton back in February.

Given Rihanna's longtime relationship with LVMH (in addition to working with its brands, the conglomerate has a stake in Fenty Beauty and helped launch the Fenty luxury line) and with Pharrell (they've collaborated on music in the past), she makes a lot of sense for this inaugural campaign, which offers a taste of what may come. Plus, when it comes to fashion, she practically has the Midas touch: Any time she steps out, the world takes notice.

