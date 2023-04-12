Pregnant Rihanna shares rare photos of son celebrating Easter ahead of baby number two’s arrival

Rihanna and her son (Getty/Instagram/Rihanna)

Rihanna treated her fans to an egg-cellent selection of snaps of her son celebrating Easter.

The singer, 35, shared several rare photos of the 10-month-old wearing a pair of adorable bunny ears while snacking on sweet treats.

The Diamonds hitmaker also posted images of the little one, who hasn’t been named publicly yet, finding Easter eggs while in a playpen full of real-life rabbits.

The adorable photos come after the music superstar announced the music superstar revealed she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty boss announced the joyous news during her blockbuster 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a boy, with Rocky last May after revealing her pregnancy in January 2021 – only a few months after confirming that they were an item.

Rihanna shares rare photos of son celebrating Easter (Instagram/Rihanna)

Elsewhere, authorities were called to the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna late last month after a man arrived with the intent to propose to the pregnant singer.

The unnamed man, who had travelled from South Carolina to Los Angeles, was reportedly arrested at her property around 12.30pm on March 23 for trespassing.

According to TMZ, he was spotted almost immediately by the Work singer’s security team, who called the police after he told them of his intentions.

The gentleman was subsequently escorted off the property in handcuffs, where he was questioned and later released as it was determined he hadn’t broken any laws.

Although no laws were broken, he was asked to leave and told to not return to the property again.

It’s unknown whether Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky or son were home at the time of this incident.

The little one was seen petting a rabbit in one shot (Instagram/Rihanna)

It’s not the first time the 35-year-old has been faced with intruders to her home.

Notably, a man named Eduardo Leon spent 12 hours inside the star’s house in 2018 before he was found by her assistant.

When he was arrested by police, Leon claimed he intended on having sex with the singer, who was fortunately not home at the time.

Following the incident, Rihanna was granted a criminal protection order against him. She previously got a restraining order against alleged stalker Jonathan Whooper in 2013.