Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pose in Coordinating Outfits at Fenty Beauty Event in L.A.

The couple that slays together, stays together!

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles on Friday evening, where they posed for photographs on the red carpet in coordinating ensembles.

For the evening out, Rihanna, 33, showed off her growing baby bump in a shredded and backless green halter top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver hue on top and purple shade down the leg.

A$AP Rocky, also 33, meanwhile, wore a purple Louis Vuitton letterman jacket with a matching purple shirt underneath. He completed the look with a pair of torn jeans, as well as a purple hat and a pair of green-colored sneakers.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Rihanna explained that they did not plan to match. "I didn't know what he was wearing. I didn't even see him!" she said. "Like, he left the studio to come here."

"That always happens with us," the Grammy Award winner added. "We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house, and we leave looking coordinated somehow."

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Late last month, she and the rapper were photographed out in New York City, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem — where A$AP Rocky grew up — the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors. Shortly after the photos, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the source said, adding, "she's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

Other guests at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event included Tinashe, Evan Ross, Madison Beer, Michelle Young, and Nayte Olukoya.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Rihanna revealed some of the Fenty Beauty products she uses daily to complete her own looks. "I love [Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler] MVP. I also really love Ballin' Babe [lipstick] … and I love Board Memb'r [lipstick]. That's one of my favorites — it's like a deeper, burgundy tone. I love that one," she said.

The music icon also opened up about her love for her perfume line. "For me, everything comes from authenticity. So, if I love it, then I want to put it out. I have to love it, I have to stand by it, I have to tell people about it and really believe in what I'm selling them," she told PEOPLE.

"If I didn't like the perfume, to hell with how many people could have loved it. You know? It has to start with me," Rihanna added. "It just happens to be inclusive for humans, and it's unique to every person, because they're still going to have their own memories and experiences with this fragrance, so when they smell it, they'll always connect to a certain memory of their own."