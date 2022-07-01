Pregnant Pinky Cole Surprised with Baby Shower from Partner Derrick Hayes – See the Photos!

Pinky Cole is feeling grateful for all the love thrown her way as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

The Slutty Vegan restauranteur, 34, was recently surprised by her partner Derrick Hayes with an intimate baby shower for their baby boy on the way. The couple is already parents to daughter D Ella, whom they welcomed in February.

The shower was hosted by Cole's best friends and big sister and was attended by close friends and family.

"Hiding it from Pinky was definitely hard because we are together every day and we know each other's moves so well," Hayes, the CEO of Big Dave Cheesesteaks, tells PEOPLE of planning the surprise party. "I had to do a little maneuvering to get around her."

Cole, who is known for her vegan comfort food, says she was "totally overwhelmed with love and excitement to see all of the very special people in my life come together to celebrate the birth of our baby boy."

"I'm bossy so keeping a secret from me is very hard, but Derrick and my friends managed to pull it off," she adds.

The soon-to-be mom of two says the most memorable part of the surprise event was playing all the shower games and when her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters gathered around to serenade her.

The two Atlanta restauranteurs both expressed their excitement to add a little boy to their family. Hayes is also dad to two daughters from a previous relationship.

"I'm super excited about having a son because I've tried for so long and honestly thought I couldn't make boys," says Hayes. "I'm really happy, it's a blessing because I now have my legacy that will carry my name and the memory of my Dad, Big Dave."

"I couldn't be more excited!" adds Cole.

