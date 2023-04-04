Say ‘pregnant people’, NHS watchdog tells staff in gender neutral drive

Pregnant woman - Andrew Matthews/PA

An NHS watchdog has urged staff to say "pregnant people" in a drive to use gender neutral language.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), a taxpayer-funded quango providing national guidance across the NHS, has rolled out a style guide which says while sex should be used “if talking about biology”, non-gendered language can be used elsewhere.

The internal guide for staff says: “You can usually use gender neutral language if the population is broad. This means using ‘people’, ‘they’ and ‘them’ instead of ‘women’, ‘men’ and ‘his’ or ‘her’.

“For example, ‘Warn people having treatment for prostate cancer of the likely effects of the treatment on their urinary function’.”

In the previous version published in 2020, the guide urged staff to “use ‘pregnant women’ (not ‘pregnant people’) for consistency with the NHS website”.

But in an update in February 2023, the guide now says: “Use additive language if there are varying populations in the guidance.

“For example, ‘lower urinary tract symptoms in men, trans and non-binary people with a prostate', or ‘This guideline is for pregnant women and pregnant people’.”

Defend the concept of biological sex

Healthcare staff are also given re-worded gender neutral sentences to use, including saying they “offer hormonal treatment” for endometriosis rather than “offer hormonal treatment to women”.

In a second example, the guide urges those issuing warnings about aggressive prostate cancer treatment to avoid using the word “men”, despite a recent Prostate Cancer UK poster campaign stating that “one in eight men will get prostate cancer”.

It has sparked a backlash from the Clinical Advisory Group on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG), a group of doctors and nurses who defend the concept of biological sex.

Dr Louise Irvine, a GP, told The Telegraph: “Removing the word men, as recommended by Nice, would make such important and life-saving messaging ineffective and meaningless.

“We are also concerned with Nice using language such as ‘pregnant people’ that decouples pregnancy and childbirth from women. This is misogynistic and undermines the vital relationship between mothers and newborn babies, which the NHS is supposed to support.

“Abandoning sex and instead using ideological concepts, such as gender identity, is not a sound basis for communication tasked to support the health of the nation.”

‘Retract or provide evidence’

The group called for Nice to either “retract its new guidance or provide research and evidence” for it, given the independent body vows on its website to provide “evidence-based recommendations”.

More than 1,000 NHS staff called for the NHS to reinstate the word woman in its cancer and pregnancy pages in March, warning that the removal of male and female language is “discriminatory”.

A Nice spokesman said the body would state “pregnant women” before stating “pregnant people” and that its guidance was “informed by conversations with partner organisations across health”.

They added: “Our priority is to ensure our guidance is safe, clear, and inclusive for all our different audiences.

“Like all style guides, it evolves and changes. The guide makes it clear that we use man/woman when it is important to be sex-specific.”