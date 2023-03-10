Pregnant Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Step Out for Pre-Oscars Celebration Ahead of Baby No. 2

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend RCGD Global Pre-Oscars annual celebration at Eveleigh on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are enjoying a parents' night out!

The couple, who is expecting their second baby together, stepped out Thursday night in West Hollywood, California, for the 2023 RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Celebration.

Reed, 34, showcased her maternity style in a long red gown with sequin detailing that draped over her baby bump while Somerhalder, 44, looked chic in a dark-colored suit paired with a snakeskin belt and matching boots.

The pair first announced their exciting baby news in January on their respective Instagram accounts.

The Vampire Diaries alum shared a photo of Reed holding their 5-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil with one hand as she cradled her bump with another, in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Referencing the picture, he continued, "When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful…"

"All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Sharing the same photo on her own Instagram, the Twilight star shared her gratitude for her pregnancy and excitement to share the news.

"2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she began her caption.

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)," she concluded, tagging Somerhalder as the photographer.