Pregnant Morgan Stewart Poses Nude as Her Due Date Approaches: 'Carrying This Babe for 3 More Weeks'

Morgan Stewart is counting down the days until her baby girl's arrival.

The 32-year-old host of E! News' Nightly Pop showed off her growing baby bump on her Instagram on Thursday, writing in the caption of a nude selfie, "Carrying this babe for three more weeks 🤯."

In the black and white shot, Stewart strikes a pose in a walk-in closet as she snaps a photo of herself in the mirror.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum first shared news of her pregnancy in July, posting a video of now-husband Jordan McGraw popping a balloon filled with pink confetti to show that they're expecting a daughter.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," Stewart captioned the clip on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, McGraw — who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw — wrote from his account, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

This will be the first child for the couple, who married on Dec. 9 — just months after announcing their engagement.

"It was really quick," Stewart told Daily Pop last month of the wedding planning process, explaining that the couple didn't tell any of their friends beforehand.

"Because the last time I told people about when I wanted to surprise you about the baby, everybody knew everything before I even got the chance," Stewart said. "So I just wanted this to be a real surprise for the first time."

The former reality star also said that finding her dream dress was equally spontaneous.

"When you type in 'white dress' on any sort of fashion website, it's like a bunch of summer dresses," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh great. Well, this is a mess.' And I literally saw this dress hanging on a rack and I'm like, 'This is a nightgown.' But then I put it on and I was like, 'This is the dress.' It was comfortable, it was so easy."

As for the nuptials itself, Stewart told viewers that she couldn't have wanted it any other way.

"If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding, or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she said. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."