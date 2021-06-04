Pregnant Morgan Miller Considering 'Incorporating' Late Daughter's Name in Baby on the Way's Moniker

Morgan Miller is thinking of incorporating her late daughter's name in the moniker for her baby girl on the way.

After announcing her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE last month, Morgan, 34, opened up on Instagram Thursday about coming up with baby names for her girl, who is due in November.

Morgan and Bode Miller are parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 18 months, plus sons Easton, 2½, and Nash, 6, as well as daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from two previous relationships.)

The mom says they may find a way to use part of Emeline's name with their new addition's moniker.

"We have been thinking so much about names! Those of you who have followed our journey of growing our family know that it is usually pretty hard for us to pick a name and often times it takes us 3-6 weeks after baby is born to decide," writes Morgan. "We like to meet baby first, see what they look like and experience their personality. Plus, Bode and I never agree 😆."

"Most of our kids have family names too or names that have meaning," she continues, "so we have been toying with the idea of incorporating some part of Emmy's name; Emeline Grier Miller V."

Adds Morgan of name prospects: "As of now, Bode's favorite is Scarlett, I like Olivia and calling her liv, my sister loves the name Goldie, Dace likes Bowie, Nash loves Jack and Nate hasn't weighed in yet. Would love to hear all of your name suggestions because we will need some serious help."

Bode and Morgan told PEOPLE last month about how they keep their daughter's memory alive through conversations with their kids as well as advocating for water safety awareness in her honor.

"It's not something you can ever get away from," added Morgan, who on that day had dropped by their neighbor's house with Emmy in California's Orange County and was having tea when she suddenly noticed her little girl was nowhere in sight. Emmy had wandered out through an open door to the backyard and in the shallow end of the pool. Paramedics arrived and rushed Emmy to the hospital, where she died the next day.

"She comes up in regular conversation and she still has a bunch of her stuff around and her pictures," said Bode. "So I think in that sense, we try to proactively make the kids aware because the younger ones never met her, you know? Nash was pretty small, though he definitely remembers her. It really still seems like yesterday. Then there are parts that start to really feel like a long time ago."

"Not talking about her and not sharing her stories is denying our kids and us a relationship with her. We still have one. She's still very much a part of our family," Morgan said.

"She's still very much around us. She sends signs all the time and we would be doing a great disservice to our family to not actually still have her being a part, an active part, of the family because she very much is. The lessons that we learned and the memories that we share in the love that never goes away."