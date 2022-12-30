Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after trolls accuse her of ‘photoshopping baby bump’

Molly-Mae Hague has alleged she was ‘kicked out’ of a luxury beach club in Dubai after being caught with a vlogging camera which she insists she had not been using (YouTube)

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague have come to her defence on social media after cruel trolls accused the former Love Island star of “photoshopping” her baby bump.

Earlier this week, the pregnant star, 23, showed off her burgeoning bump in a long brown dress for a sweet festive snap.

Celebrating her first time hosting the festivities, she captioned the photo, “Hosted my first Christmas in our home…here’s to next year”.

Despite the influencer wanting to mark the occasion, she was inundated with comments from cruel keyboard bullies who accused her of editing her bump.

One penned in the comments section: “You can literally see the edited tiles from her photoshop, that’s sad! Whyyy?”

“You can see she’s photoshopped it because the tiles behind her back are blurry,” another claimed.

A third accused her of also altering her behind, writing: “I’ve been pregnant. She’s altered this image though to make her bum look more pronounced and her back more arched.”

After noticing the negative commentary, many of Hague’s followers jumped to her defence against the trolls’ accusations.

One loyal fan responded: “I mean I’m pretty sure that’s just the angle of the photo but tbf the fact people have took the effort to zoom in and find weird things like this is a little odd.”

“She’s pregnant do you not know what happens to women’s bodies during that time?” another penned.

A follower added: “Think that’s just the style of the tiles my pal, can’t see anything edited.”

“It really hasn’t. My mums bum and back looked like that when she was pregnant it’s normal,” another commented.

On Thursday, The Standard reported how Hague’s partner Tommy Fury appeared to announced her due date.

The couple announced they were expecting in September (YouTube/MollyMaeHague)

The Love Island stars, who finished runners-up on the reality dating show in 2019, announced they were expecting their child in September.

At the time, Hague, 23, was believed to be more than three months along, having successfully kept her pregnancy a secret in the weeks before she began to show.

Although the couple have shared that they are having a baby girl, they have remained elusive about their daughter’s due date.

And now the sports star, 23, alluded that Hague is due to give birth at the end of January or the beginning of February in a YouTube vlog posted the day before Christmas Eve.

Discussing their plans for the new year, the pair were seen relaxing in a hotel room as they enjoyed a weekend in Bath, which Fury explained was to “de-stress” before things got “hectic” with the arrival of their daughter.

The boxer said: “We just wanted to have a bit of de-stress time before the baby. Just before the baby comes because everything is going to be a bit hectic towards the end of Jan, early Feb.”