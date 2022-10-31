Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween

Meghan McCain/Instagram

Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be!

The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a mirror photo on Instagram Monday, smiling as she poses in a maternity skeleton onesie.

"Happy Halloween!" she captioned the sweet photo.

McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is also mom to daughter Liberty, 2.

Earlier this month, McCain took a profile shot in an orange sweatshirt with spooky lettering as she posed with one hand on her hip and displayed her bump.

"Six month pumpkin bump.🎃," she captioned the photo.

McCain confirmed she and Domenech are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, to DailyMail earlier this month.

Last month, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."