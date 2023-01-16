Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby

Meghan McCain/Instagram, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Meghan McCain is getting her daughter ready to meet her baby sister.

Over the weekend, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her daughter Liberty, 2, overlooking her baby doll strapped into a baby bouncer.

Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech, sweetly watches her smiling baby doll as she sits on the ground in her pajamas.

"A few more days until we have two little ladies living in the house….trying to prepare her! 💕💕💕," wrote McCain, who will soon welcome her second baby girl with Domenech.

McCain first confirmed her exciting pregnancy news to Daily Mail in October.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she told the outlet. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The pair welcomed daughter Liberty in 2020. In September, McCain celebrated Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor."

Continued McCain, "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

