Pregnant Linda Phan and Drew Scott on the Importance of Having a 'Supportive' IVF Community

Georgia Slater
·3 min read
Drew Scott and Linda Phan are feeling grateful to have a "supportive" community as they prepare to welcome their first baby.

In a new video to coincide with Reveal magazine's spring issue, the couple, who is expecting their first baby together, opened up about the various things they wish someone told them before beginning their pregnancy journey.

The HGTV host, 43, and the podcast producer, 36, have often spoken about their hopes to start a family since tying the knot in 2018. After a two-year fertility journey that included intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, they finally received good news in August and are preparing to welcome a little one in May.

"When it comes to IVF, I wish someone told me that there's such a supportive community," says Phan. "That was a thing I leaned into the most and I appreciate the most."

Adds Scott, "I had no idea how many people had really rough experiences getting to finally having a baby. "

"Whether it was having to go to IVF or IUI or whatever else it might be, it was actually the more we realize a lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys as well, it actually helped to build a community of support," he continues. "We wanted to be a part of that."

When first announcing their pregnancy news, the pair also talked at length about their difficult path to starting a family on their podcast At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.

"For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all," Phan told her husband of going public with their struggles in a candid exchange. "Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."

Drew and Linda Scott
Drew and Linda Scott

Jai Lennard/Drew + Jonathan Reveal

Scott also opened up about managing his own excitement and stress throughout the two-year process.

"Every step of the way there is something scary or there is the unknown," Scott said. "We have friends who have unfortunately had miscarriages and we have other friends who have tried IVF many, many times" without success.

In the end, the couple agreed that if sharing their story might help others in a similar situation feel less isolated or afraid, it's worth it.

"I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone," said Scott. "There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable."

