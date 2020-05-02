Pregnant Lea Michele Is All Smiles in First Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump: 'So Grateful'

Lea Michele is one happy mom-to-be!

Just days after a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the Glee alum, 33, is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, the actress shared a sweet photo of her growing baby bump on Saturday.

In the image, Michele sweetly cradles her bump in her hands while wearing a colorful blue dress. “So grateful,” she wrote alongside the image.

“Crying! Screaming!!! Love you !” wrote Scream Queens costar and pal Emma Roberts, as Ashley Tisdale excitedly added, “OMG OMG 💕💕💕💕.”

New mom Maren Morris also showered the star with love, writing, “Aw congratulations, mama.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s happy news earlier this week. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source told PEOPLE of Michele and the entrepreneur and business owner.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017, and the following April, Reich proposed during a trip to the Hamptons. — which she didn't see coming!

“I was so surprised,” the actress later told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around. Stop joking around. But it was so great.”

Michele and Reich went on to tie the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California the following year.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”