Pregnant Lea Michele Shares Baby Bump Photo and Says She's Getting 'Extra Sleep' While She Can

Lea Michele is catching some Zzzs!

The mother-to-be shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram Thursday, showing off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed some rest.

"Getting some extra sleep while I can💛," the Glee star, 33, wrote on Instagram accompanying the photo.

PEOPLE confirmed exclusively last month that the actress and her husband, entrepreneur and business owner Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child together.

"They’ve always wanted to be parents," a source told PEOPLE.

Days later, Michele shared the first photo of her pregnancy on social media, writing, "So grateful 💛," alongside the snap, in which she wore a blue maxi dress and cradled her bump.

Michele and Reich, who are longtime friends, were first romantically linked in July 2017, and the AYR president proposed in April 2018. The Scream Queens actress announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her ring — which Reich personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

She kept the caption simple, writing, "Yes 💍."

Michele previously told Andy Cohen that she was "so surprised" when Reich popped the question during a trip to the Hamptons. "I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around. Stop joking around.' But it was so great."

The duo tied the knot last March in an intimate Northern California ceremony.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," said the couple in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

Michele has shared a few more photos of her pregnancy on social media, posting a photo with her mom on Mother's Day and sharing a bikini bump photo last week.