Pregnant Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals Sex of Baby to Mama June with Help from Daughter Ella, 3

It's a boy!

In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode of WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption, pregnant Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon reveals the sex of her baby on the way with a sweet homemade cake. Pumpkin pulls off the surprise with help from her 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace, whom she also shares with husband Joshua Efird.

"You're getting cake. Period!" Ella adorably tells her unsuspecting grandmother, June "Mama June" Shannon, who at first didn't want cake when she arrived for the family moment.

"Why is it so special?" asks June, 41, to which Pumpkin, 21, playfully responds, "Because it has all the sprinkles, and we made it!"

Pumpkin tells the cameras she thinks "everybody is gonna be shocked" by the reveal. She then holds the pan as June and Ella cut into the cake with a spatula.

"Why is the cake blue?" asks sister, 15-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"Tell them why the cake is blue," Pumpkin prompts her toddler, who cutely tells everyone, "Because we maked it blue ... for baby brother!" Everyone excitedly reacts to the reveal, smiling and hugging at the news.

"Hm, wow! A little boy!" Joshua tells the cameras with a laugh.

Due sometime in July, Pumpkin revealed her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in April. "We weren't really expecting. We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," she said at the time. "Everybody knows Ella's three now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.