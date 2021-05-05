Pregnant Lauren Burnham Says She and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Picked Twins' Names a 'Couple of Years' Ago

Dory Jackson
·3 min read
Pregnant Lauren Burnham Says She and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Picked Twins' Names a 'Couple of Years' Ago
Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. already know what they plan to name their twins — and it's something they chose long before they began trying to conceive after their firstborn's arrival.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively, Lauren opens up about how the couple figured out what they wanted to name their children.

"We've had them picked out for the last couple of years," Lauren, 29, says while promoting her partnership with Schick Intuition to help surprise deserving mothers. "We came up with [our daughter] Alessi's name. Right after we decided on her name, we actually chose the next two for our boy and our girl."

"It just ended up working out where we're now having a boy and a girl. So we're just gonna use both of those names that we loved," she adds.

Another way the couple has prepared for their twins' arrival is by helping their 1-year-old daughter Alessi understand she'll soon have younger siblings. "We have gotten quite a few books on becoming a big sister, like Baby in Mommy's Tummy. We've been reading those books to her almost every night," she says.

"We try and mix in some other topics as well, but we read those to her. We talk to her about the babies in my belly all the time and I try to put her hand on my belly when they're moving," she continues. "She kind of puts two and two together. I actually took her to an ultrasound … so I think she's starting to put it together a little bit more, but I don't know if she'll totally grasp it until they're here."

Arie Ludyenyk Jr./Instagram

Lauren and Arie, 39, announced in December 2020 that they are expecting after revealing that May that she suffered a miscarriage. They shared days after their initial announcement that they're expecting twins and confirmed the following month that they're having a boy and a girl.

Lauren, who married Arie in January 2019 after they met on his Bachelor season, tells PEOPLE that the decision to expand their brood further after their twins arrive is something they're "going to take day by day."

"We didn't expect to have three right away, so it's gonna be a very big transition for us," she explains. "We wanna see how we manage that first and then we'll probably decide after that. But the pregnancy this time around, I have to say, has been a lot easier than my first pregnancy."

Since Lauren is all too familiar with the challenges of motherhood, she is teaming up with Schick Intuition to help treat deserving mothers to a mommy shower. The razor brand's mommy shower kits provide moms all the products needed to create their best self-care experience possible. Items in the kits include a Schick Intuition razor, a waterproof speaker and more.

The reality star, in fact, personally met with the three women who have been selected to specially receive the kit from Schick.

"I think that their stories are incredible and I love how positive they stayed through the pandemic. One of them works with special needs children and one of them helps other women stay positive about themselves, like managing their mental space and their lives during the pandemic," she tells PEOPLE. "I had a really great time talking to them, and I just can't wait for them to have the platform to share their stories with everyone else too."

