Pregnant Lala Kent Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Black Jumpsuit: 'I Feel Very, Very Happy'

"I have a wonderful support system," Kent said while discussing her pregnancy on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Lala Kent is showing off her growing baby bump!

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, stopped by the Watch What Happens Live studio, and revealed her bump in a sexy black jumpsuit. The strapless number featured a bow on the top which highlighted her growing belly even more.

Kent, who rubbed her stomach in a WWHL Instagram clip, accessorized her chic look with some Nicole Rose jewelry and added a pair of patent black pointed heels.

Lala Kent shows off baby bump in black jumpsuit for 'WWHL' appearance.

During her WWHL appearance, Kent spoke about expecting her second baby after announcing she was pregnant on Sunday. The reality TV star is already mom to daughter Ocean, 2, who appeared in an adorable Instagram video after Kent shared a black and white shot of her bump.

Kent has been open about conceiving a second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI) — a treatment where sperm is surgically placed in a uterus to fertilize an egg.

Host Andy Cohen said, "It must feel really good to have decided 'I'm going to do this, and I don't need a man to do it. I'm gonna just make this happen,' and you did it for yourself. I think it's so great."

"I really appreciate you saying that. I feel very, very happy and [have a] level of independence I didn't know I would ever have. In every aspect," Kent responded, adding: "I have a wonderful support system."

The Give Them Lala podcast host's comments came after she hosted a pregnancy Q&A on Amazon Live earlier in the day. During the live stream, Kent — who shares daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett — revealed how she plans to respond if one of her children asks about their father.

"I never expected to be raising not one but two children in the type of household that I'm in," Kent admitted. "I always say I'm raising my daughter Ocean, and I'll be raising this new baby with my mom."

"My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps co-parent," the reality star continued. "But I have a pod around me. I say we're like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it. And it may not look normal to most people, but Ocean and this child, they're going to be surrounded by so much love."

She went on, "And I think that the word 'dad' is an honor and privilege, and that word is not something that should be handed out. And there are so many men in Ocean's life that will be in this baby's life that truly have taken on the role of a dad."

