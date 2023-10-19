Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off a Baby's Crib and a Sweet Note from Daughter Penelope

The reality star announced in June that she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram Kourtney Kardashians shares selfie in bed and a photo of a gift from her daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian is being showered with love!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Lemme founder, 44, shared a photo of a bouquet of pink tulips that she received from her daughter Penelope Scotland. Alongside the tulips was a note that read, "I hope you feel better, Mom! Love P."

The Kardashians star showed that she was getting some rest in a follow-up image where she was lying in bed next to her husband Travis Barker. The couple tied the knot back in May 2022 and announced that they are expecting their first child together in June.

Kardashian shared that they are preparing for the baby's upcoming arrival by including a photo of a baby crib that had a blue stuffed animal inside.

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram A photo of a crib shared by Kourtney Kardashian

The comment section was filled with support for the expectant mom from individuals like Kacey Musgraves, who wrote, "You look gorgeous without a stitch of makeup Xx hope you’re getting to rest."

Along with Penelope, 11, the Poosh founder is also a mother to sons Mason Dash, 13, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Elsewhere in the post, Kardashian showed another look at how she and her family have decorated their home for the fall season by including a photo of multiple green pumpkins.

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram Kourtney Kardashian in a long sleeve turtle neck dress

The reality star also gave a peak at her seasonable wardrobe by including a selfie in which she wore a chic long-sleeved turtleneck dress. In another photo, she sported an all-black outfit that included an oversized bomber jacket.

Her growing baby bump was the center of attention in an additional snap included in the post, where she wore black lingerie while posing inside a bathroom. Kardashian has often been open about her pregnancy journey on her family's reality show and social media.

In an interview with Vogue for their November issue, she reflected on the urgent fetal surgery that she received in September.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea," she said.

"I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life," Kardashian added.



