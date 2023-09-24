Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Puts Up Halloween Decorations Early to 'Surprise' Husband Travis Barker

The Poosh founder set the decorations up early for husband Travis Barker before he goes away on tour next month

Gotham/GC; Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is ready for Halloween!



On Saturday, The Kardashians star — and self-declared "Queen of Halloween" — got her decorating in early for the spooky holiday and posted photos of her Halloween-themed home on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian, 44, revealed the reason behind her early decorations was to “surprise” husband Travis Barker, which she shared in a caption written over a photo of steps lined with white pumpkins on either side.

“My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October,” Kardashian — who is expecting a child with Barker, 47 — explained in her caption. “So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram Kardashian put her Halloween decorations up to "surprise" husband Barker

Rows of white pumpkins were also seen lined up along Kardashian’s hallway indoors, and another snap showed a rather spooky-looking painting on the wall, with a bloody pumpkin and a black skeleton kneeling.

Kardashian also shared a video, playing alongside Halloween-inspired music, of her spooky dining area — which was taken up by new guests.

A family of skeletons, one of whom sported a white veil, sat at the dining table, which was draped with a black tablecloth and covered with fake cobwebs. A collection of white and black skulls and skeleton hands were placed in the center, along with several stuffed crows and melted candles.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram Kardashian showed off her spooking-themed dining area

Kardashian then zoomed in on a particularly scary ornament on the table — a fake head in a glass jar. More crows and skeletons were seen laid out on the side cabinets — and one ornamental skeleton of a dog also made an appearance.

In keeping with the Halloween theme, the Poosh founder reposted a snap of her with 8-year-old son Reign Disick — shared with ex Scott Disick — that showed them wearing matching skeleton onesies and fake devil horns, made by a filter.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram The pregnant star's silhouette was captured in one shot with pumpkins

In one final photo, Kardashian’s pregnant silhouette was seen as she stood at the top of the same pumpkin-lined stone steps pictured earlier. She added a white baby with a drum emoji over her image.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram Kardashian also shared a creepy painting hung on her wall

Kardashian and her husband revealed they were expecting a baby in June. Earlier this month, Kardashian announced that she had fetal surgery, due to pregnancy complications, and shared that her baby boy is “safe” following the procedure. Barker returned to touring with Blink-182 afterward.

Kardashian’s Halloween surprise for Barker comes after the drummer shared an image of a positive COVID test on Friday. He uploaded the image alongside the emojis "🤒😵🥴." PEOPLE reached out to Barker's representation for additional comment at the time.

Blink-182's next performance is scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal.







