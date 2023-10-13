Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Calls the Chance to Raise a Baby with Husband Travis Barker a 'Dream Come True'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is looking back at her pregnancy as she awaits the arrival of her baby boy

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker can't wait to parent alongside husband Travis Barker.

Appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Vanity Fair Italia, the soon-to-be mom of four, 44, shared some of her favorite things about being a mom.

"I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child. Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time," she shared.

"I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true."

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shows off bump in gym

Elsewhere in the interview, the Poosh founder opened up about how this pregnancy differs from her others. In addition to her baby on the way, Kardashian is also mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Physically, I feel great. I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!" she shared.

"But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful."

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shows off her bump in a bikini

Kardashian noted that "it took me a while to let go of the fear," especially after she had to have "urgent fetal surgery” last month.

"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers," she said. "I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

