Pregnant Katharine McPhee Shares First Baby Bump Selfie amid News She's Expecting

Katharine McPhee is bumping along!

The actress shared a pair of selfies of her baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, captioning the photo simply, "💙🦋💙"

McPhee, 36, wore a baby blue double-breasted jacket and white house slippers, with her brunette tresses in loose curls. Posing in front of a mirror, the mom-to-be cradled her bump and smiled for the snaps.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the Smash actress and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.

The duo tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from previous relationships.

A day after PEOPLE confirmed her pregnancy, McPhee seemed to reference the news on Instagram.

"I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," the Waitress star said in a video on her Instagram Stories.

"Thank you, Aperol Spritz," she added. "I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."

Later in October, McPhee and Foster, 71, performed together at the Go Gala held by the GO Campaign, which raises funds for orphans and vulnerable children worldwide.

"We're so happy and proud and honored to be a part of the GO campaign," Foster said of their participation. "Anything to do with children has got my attention immediately, as well as my wife's."

McPhee added, "You're being a little bit humble, but David has spent his life creating his own foundation for kids struggling with transplants, so anything to do with children, we are in and you are definitely in because that's what you've devoted your charity life to."

The couple then performed Foster's hit "The Prayer," with the Grammy winner playing the piano as McPhee delivered the vocals.

Back in June, McPhee celebrated her one-year anniversary of marriage to Foster.

"A year ago today I married the love of my life," she wrote in a sweet tribute, sharing a photo from their wedding day. "Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!)"

In his own celebratory post, Foster wrote, "🎼-happy anniversary to the love of my life!! Last summer at the beautiful Miramar!!"