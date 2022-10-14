Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Sports Bra — See the Photo!

Georgia Slater
·2 min read
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Refers to Herself and Tom Pelphrey as 'Parents' in Sweet New Photos

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is keeping things comfy as she prepares to welcome her baby girl.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a new photo on her Instagram Story Thursday showing off her bare baby bump as she posed in a sports bra.

In the black-and-white snap, Cuoco stands tall in front of a large painting as she pokes her stomach and hides her face with her ponytail. The actress wears a sports bra and a pair of plaid pajama pants in the photo, to which she added an "eeeek!" sticker.

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared cute new pictures with her Ozark actor boyfriend. The couple poses together with Pelphrey's hands on Cuoco's belly and her hands on top of his as they both smile. She added a sticker to the photo that flashes the word "parents."

RELATED: Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, both shared the joyful news earlier this week that they are expecting their first baby. The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

On Pelphrey's page, the Banshee actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Speaking with Extra while promoting his film American Murder, Pelphrey expressed his joy about Cuoco's pregnancy one day after announcing the news.

"We're so excited," he told the outlet. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky."

The actor noted that "everybody's healthy," celebrating the pregnancy as "a beautiful thing."

