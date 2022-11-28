Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying the holidays with Tom Pelphrey's family.

The couple posed together in a bump shot shared on The Flight Attendant star's Instagram Story Saturday, where she praised her outfit as the "cutest maternity dress ever" while the Ozark actor held her bump.

Later on, the pair enjoyed some football with Pelphrey's family, posing in matching New York Giants jerseys and holding a matching baby onesie to go along with them.

"Future footballer coming at ya!" she captioned the sweet photo.

In other photos from the weekend, Cuoco posed with a birthday cake before sharing photos of her hitting the gym on Monday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Last week, Cuoco noted she was at the "halfway" point of her pregnancy, posting two shots of the progress. In the first, she wore a striped tank top and a black cap angling her body to the side for the photo; in the second, she wore a brown midi dress that hugged her bump.

The actress also shared a bunch of photos last month of her pregnancy, including a snap of her in comfy loungewear on the couch, as well as a picture of her and Pelphrey posing together with her bump on display in front of a mirror.

Cuoco also shared that she's still exercising to keep healthy during her pregnancy, previously posting a photo at the gym with her trainer. In it, Cuoco posed in a black tank top and leggings, with her side profile on view, while her trainer showed off her abs. Cuoco thanked her trainer for the "super badass pregger workouts."

RELATED: The 400+ Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon — Starting at $5

Kaley Cuoco baby bump pic

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Top While Poolside — See the Scenic Photo!

Cuoco and the actor, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both announced the joyful news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.

In the post, the pair shared a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Cuoco held up a pregnancy test. They also shared a few photos of themselves posing with cake slices that had bright pink frosting inside, indicating a baby girl is on the way.

Cuoco captioned the post, "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"