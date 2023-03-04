Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Adopt New Rescue Dog Before Baby's Arrival: 'We Did a Thing...Again' Kaley & Tom: https://www.instagram.com/stories/kaleycuoco/3050048938832753003/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/kaleycuoco/3050044545426068668/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/kaleycuoco/3050046902019950066/

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed a furry new addition to their growing family!

The Flight Attendant star revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday that she and her boyfriend adopted a dog ahead of their baby girl's arrival.

"We did a thing ... again. Welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family," Cuoco, 37, wrote on a photo snuggling up with her new pup.

"Thank you @deityanimalrescue and an amazing foster @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us!" she continued.

The Big Bang Theory alum posted several photos and videos of her chihuahua on her Instagram Story, showing off her pup's playful personality.

"She's hilarious and already torturing every dog in this house," Cuoco wrote over one video of Opal swatting at her sibling, saying, "Leave him alone. Sorry, Dumpy. I'm so sorry, she's so crazy."

Cuoco wrote over a separate clip of Opal with her larger sibling: "She's obsessed with her biggest brother too."

In a photo of the two dogs curled up together on their dog bed, she wrote, "She won't leave him alone him LOL."

"Thinks she runs the backyard already LOL," Cuoco wrote in another video of all of her dogs investigating something outside, with Opal leading the pack.

Cuoco also shared photos of Opal and her boyfriend, who is "now obsessed" with their new chihuahua.

"@tommypelphrey didn't know he was a little chi lover and he is now obsessed and nothing makes me happier," she wrote on a photo of Pelphrey, 40, snuggling with Opal.

Over a video of Pelphrey and their rescue pup playing together, Cuoco wrote, "Adopt don't shop ever!!"

Along with several more shots of Opal and her other canines, the actress also shared a sweetie selfie of her and the Ozark actor with their chihuahuas, writing, "@adventurers_with_dumps trying to attack my face in protest of the new arrival."

In addition to all the puppy pics, Cucoco shared a kiss with Pelphrey in a sweet selfie showing a glimpse of her baby bump as the couple awaits the arrival of their baby girl.

"Just 'cause I can't get enough of you," she captioned the shot, tagging Pelphrey.

She then shared another photo where both smile, with Cuoco scrunching up her face as she wears a blank tank and black leggings, with a hand on her exposed bump.

Cuoco is excited to see herself and Pelphrey grow into their new roles as first-time parents, with sources recently telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," said the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."