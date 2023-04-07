Pregnant Jessie J Bares All in Naked Bathtub Photos: 'I Just Want to Remember This Feeling Forever'

The singer embraced her growing baby bump as she shared a pregnancy update with her fans on Thursday

jessie j/instagram

Jessie J is embracing every stage of her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old singer bared it all in a series of Instagram photos on Thursday, giving fans a baby bump update alongside photos taken from her bathroom.

Related:Pregnant Jessie J Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy, Shows Off Her Bump at BRIT Awards Red Carpet

"I just want to remember this feeling forever 🫀," explained the musician in the post's caption.

In the first shot, the musician gives fans a glimpse of her pregnant body by capturing its reflection in her bathtub's handles. In the second photo, she gives a closer look at her growing belly as she relaxes in the bathtub watching a video on her laptop with candles lighting up the room.

She also shared a video of her baby bump in motion, along with a mirror selfie.

Related:Pregnant Jessie J Shares First Trimester Woes: 'I Can't Even Explain to You How Sick I Feel'

While many fans voiced their support in the comment section leaving comments that called the images "works of art" and called them "amazing pics, the singer added near the end of the caption: "And anyone who has commented "inappropriate" on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented 😂."

The singer first announced her pregnancy in January in an emotional video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the Instagram Reel's caption, showcasing her positive pregnancy test. Being that she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021, she added that she "wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️."

The musician recently announced the sex of her soon-to-be firstborn baby on an Instagram video showing her getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet in February.

jessie j/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the clip, Jessie sings about changes in her life, says "hi" to her belly, and smiles big as she prepares for the awards show in a robe.

Story continues

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," she wrote in the caption, adding "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.