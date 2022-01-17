Pregnant Jessica Marie Garcia Celebrates Her Daughter On the Way with Wintry Baby Shower: Photos

Jessica Marie Garcia baby shower

Montana Crumlish Photography

Jessica Marie Garcia is one month away from meeting her baby girl!

On Sunday, the pregnant On My Block star, 34, and husband Adam Celorier celebrated their daughter on the way with a pink winter wonderland-themed baby shower — and PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look.

Held at the Lombardi House, a fully restored Victorian-style farmhouse in the heart of Hollywood, California, Garcia was joined by her close friends and family for the celebration, including her On My Block costars and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz. All guests were required to show negative PCR tests in order to attend the event.

The shower, put together by Cory Lanora of Events by Cory Lanora, featured hors d'oeuvres and a buffet meal, charcuterie cones as well as cocktail drinks and beverages.

Keeping with the theme, guests were also treated to a hot chocolate bar and the venue was decorated with white and pink peonies and roses. The shower also featured a three-tiered white cake adorned with snowflakes and topped with a photo of the soon-to-be parents.

Garcia first shared her exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE back in November.

"I'm going to be a mommy! Feels so good to finally tell the world our beautiful little secret," Garcia told PEOPLE at the time. "My husband Adam and I are expecting our first child in February of 2022!"

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, Garcia reveals her baby bump underneath a pleated taupe dress. The star cradles her bare stomach as she looks away from the camera.

"I still can't believe it! We are over the moon excited and so thankful to God for blessing us with this opportunity to be parents," she later wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and daddy love you soooo much and we can't wait to meet you!! Now get off mommy's bladder! 💕"

Garcia and Celorier recently celebrated three years of marriage in October.

The Cuban-Mexican-American actress first got her big break on the ABC Family series Huge. She also starred in all four seasons of Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie opposite Dove Cameron.

In addition to On My Block, the actress also costars opposite Gina Rodriguez in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President.