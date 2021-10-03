Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer spotted at 'abortion justice' march in US

Photo credit: Handout - Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and long-time pal Amy Schumer joined thousands over the weekend in a march for abortion rights.

'Rally for Abortion Justice' marches were organised across all 50 US states by Women's March and Planned Parenthood to protest the extreme abortion laws and restrictions being brought into place.

Taking to her Instagram Amy, who recently had her uterus removed as a result of her ongoing struggle with endometriosis, shared a photo from the march with Jennifer. Earlier this year, J Law announced she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

She captioned the post: "I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice."

The pair both held protest signs which read, "Abortion is essential," and "Women can't be free if they can't control their bodies."

Plenty of celebrities took to the comments section to applaud the pair. Iconic 90s actor Sharon Stone commented "BRAVA 👏👏👏👏," while a fan wrote "You are amazing!! Thanks for using you voice/platform for those that can’t."

It's not the first time Amy has publicly protested with another celebrity. Back in 2018 she was arrested with Emily Ratajkowski after attending a march over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Sharing a photo from the protest to Twitter, Emily said: "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."



