Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell’s Cause of Death Revealed
Emily Mitchell/INSTAGRAM Emily Mitchell
The family of Emily Mitchell, a pregnant mother of four who ran the popular blog The Hidden Way, has revealed her cause of death.
Mitchell, 36, died on Dec. 22 of a pulmonary embolism, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office, an update to the family's GoFundMe announced on Tuesday.
"Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time," the update said. "The Lord was calling her home."
Mitchell, who lived in Rhode Island, died suddenly after becoming unresponsive while having coffee and breakfast on the morning of Dec. 22, according to the family.
She was the creator of The Hidden Way Instagram page and blog, which chronicled her faith and family as she homeschooled her four children.
A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot in the lung that occurs after a clot in another part of the body, such as the leg or arm, travels up through the bloodstream and becomes lodged in the lung's blood vessels, restricting blood flow and lowering oxygen levels, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
RELATED: Pregnant Influencer Who Ran 'The Hidden Way' Blog Dies at 36: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Pregnant women are at risk for developing a pulmonary embolism, and symptoms include sudden shortness of breath, a cough, clammy skin, excessive swearing and a rapid heartbeat, according to the Clinic.
Mitchell and her husband Joseph announced in November that they were expecting their fifth child, who was to join siblings Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu.
The couple had named the baby Joey, according to Mitchell's obituary, and she planned to deliver the child via her fifth cesarean section.
"This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy," she wrote on Instagram in early December. "YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren't a 'better' mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood."
Mitchell's obituary remembered her as "a devoted wife and incredible mother" who was "beautiful inside and out."
The latest update to the GoFundMe was signed by Joseph and their children, and said the family would continue its commitment to homeschooling the kids "in the same spirit and vision that Emily was so passionate about."