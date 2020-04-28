Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin on 'Nonstop' Day While Social Distancing with 4 Kids amid Coronavirus

Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the ups and downs of life at home with four children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host — who is currently expecting another baby with husband Alec Baldwin — opened up on her Instagram Story Monday night about life at home as of late, admitting that her days have their good and bad parts.

"Every day is so nonstop," she wrote atop a selfie. "The cooking, the cleaning, the teaching, the breaking apart fights, the meltdowns, the lovely parts ... all of the emotions. Sometimes I look back on my day, cry a bit, can't believe all of that wildness fit into one small quarantined day ... then I take a deep breath and know I have to rest."

"Because tomorrow will be another very full, insane yet somehow lovely day," Hilaria, 36, added of her time with Alec and their kids: sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6½.

"And my family needs me to be strong," she concluded.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria chatted with PEOPLE earlier this month about how she and Alec, 62, are handling the day-to-day with their kids in their Hamptons, New York, home, including homeschooling.

"The most important thing for you to stay sane and for your kids to actually do what you want them to do is for you to keep it varied," the Living Clearly Method author advised. "So I've been trying to do different things — we did some art class. We'll do games [with flash cards]. … [I try] to constantly keep it interesting for them 'cause I find if I try to have them do an activity for too long, they start to glaze over."

Once they made the jump to social distancing together, life has been about "creating a new routine of, 'We're gonna be cooking at home every single day, and we're gonna be spending lots of time together,' " she told PEOPLE.

"And it's wonderful because spending time with family is so precious, but at the same time it is a lot and it's a big shift," Hilaria added.

Hilaria revealed she had reached the "halfway" point in her pregnancy on Instagram Sunday with a mirror selfie that showed her posing in her underwear, showing off her growing baby bump.

"My husband said I was 'unrecognizable' in my muumu ... so here we are, in case you couldn't tell too 😂," she wrote in the caption. "Also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB ... get used to it."

The mom-to-be shared her pregnancy news on April 6, nearly five months after she announced she had lost her last baby, a daughter, while four months pregnant. Hilaria also miscarried in April 2019.

