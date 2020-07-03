Pregnant Hannah Ferrier 'Can't Stop Smiling' as She Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Hannah Ferrier was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump after announcing her first pregnancy last month.

As she posed standing in front of the beautiful blue ocean, the Below Deck Mediterranean star, 33, held her nearly 6-month pregnant tummy while giving a wide-brimmed grin to the camera.

In all caps she wrote, "I CANT STOP SMILING!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Ferrier gave another bump update a few weeks ago when she went for a hike at Balmoral Beach in Sydney. Standing in the same pose, the Bravo star was beaming while cupping her stomach. "Morning walks with the bump 💗💗💗💗," she captioned the Instagram post.

Ferrier announced the exciting news and confirmed she was 5 months pregnant on June 8 with an Instagram post. She didn't mention the baby's father in the announcement, but the star did tell Bravo's The Daily Dish that her boyfriend Josh is thrilled about her "little mini-me on the way."

Two days after the announcement, Ferrier thanked her fans for the overwhelming amount of love and support she already began to receive.

"I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!! It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once," she wrote.

Ferrier continued: "Thank you guys so much for the love and support. Below Deck Med has been an amazing journey for me and I got so much out of it - including all of you guys!! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart 💗💗💗."

Her baby news came shortly after the Bravo star said that that the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean will be her last.

"I think I'm probably done," she told Entertainment Tonight in early June. "I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, 'I don't want [that].' "

"I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that," Ferrier continued. "It's a bit different if you're captain, but as a chief stew? They just don't seem like very happy people to me."