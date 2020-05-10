Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says 'I'll Do My Best to Emulate' Mom Yolanda in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Gigi Hadid is expressing her gratitude to her "superhero" mother, Yolanda Hadid.

On Mother's Day, the 25-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her first child, shared a throwback image of her and a then-pregnant Yolanda sitting on a beach together.

"Best I could ever ask for. ❤️," Gigi wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

Yolanda, 56, commented on her eldest daughter's sweet post, writing back, "❤️ Thank you my love."

The mother-to-be also shared multiple photos on her Instagram Story to honor Yolanda, who is also mom to daughter Bella, 23, and son Anwar, 20.

On April 30, Gigi confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she was expecting her first child, due in September, with Zayn Malik.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have been social distancing at Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Gigi told Fallon about her pregnancy.

Sources close to the couple recently told PEOPLE that the stars are "thrilled" about the baby and their next chapter together.

"They've been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other," said a source. "They've jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives."

"Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids," added the source. "She's sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Yolanda has also expressed her excitement about Gigi's pregnancy.

"I'm excited to become an oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently," the mother of three recently told RTL Boulevard. "But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."