Pregnant Eve Puts Baby Bump on Display in Sweet Post with Husband on Her Birthday: 'Happiness'

Eve is celebrating her birthday this year with a very special addition.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old pregnant rapper shared a series of photos to Instagram documenting her birthday, which included a walk with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

In the snaps, Eve puts her baby bump on display as she wears a gray sweater that hugs her stomach. The Queens star cradles her bump as she strolls through nature with her husband.

"#bestbirthdayever," Eve writes, tagging her husband in the post. She also included the hashtags, "englishcountryside" and "happiness 🥰"

Eve announced last month that she and Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February.

The "Who's That Girl?" singer revealed the exciting news alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️"

The following week, she appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan where she said that she and Cooper have arrived at two name options for their child — and she thinks her baby approved of them.

"We have picked two names. This is the thing, I feel like the baby has told us," she said. "Because we have said two names to each other separately and they've come back to us within an hour on the same day. Literally."

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper's four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.